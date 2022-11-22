Noked Israel Ltd Purchases New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Amdocs comprises about 0.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.36. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

