Noked Israel Ltd Takes $10.76 Million Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,000. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up 2.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.88% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3,780.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 481,598 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,094,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,842,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,700,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PPH traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
