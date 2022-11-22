Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
Nordstrom Stock Up 6.5 %
Nordstrom stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,342. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
