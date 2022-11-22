Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.52-$15.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 254.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 667,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after buying an additional 161,739 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.