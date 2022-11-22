Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.66. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,071. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

