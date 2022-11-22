Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 234,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

NVO traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.12. 14,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

