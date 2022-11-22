Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Rating) were up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading Up 11.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Nuverra Environmental Solutions
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
