NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,239 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $241,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $5.59 on Tuesday, reaching $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 564,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,546,828. The company has a market cap of $395.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

