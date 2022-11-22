Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0439 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $251.35 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.30 or 0.06958664 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022942 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04354229 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,945,781.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

