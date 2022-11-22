Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth $8,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $6,196,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.08.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.19 on Tuesday, reaching 1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 335,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,880. The company has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 1.78 and a 1-year high of 10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.22.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

