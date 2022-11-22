Oddo Bhf Upgrades HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on the stock.
HAL Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HALFF stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. HAL Trust has a 1 year low of $103.68 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85.
HAL Trust Company Profile
