Oddo Bhf Upgrades HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on the stock.

HAL Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HALFF stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. HAL Trust has a 1 year low of $103.68 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85.

HAL Trust Company Profile

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

