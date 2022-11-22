Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $54.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

