OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $9.13 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 11.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 423,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

