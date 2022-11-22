OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 5.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,980. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.