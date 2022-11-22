Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $181.46 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005247 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $181.46 million and approximately $61.47 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00461888 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.48 or 0.28331633 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.