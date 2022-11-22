Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 31.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orange by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

