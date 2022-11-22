Orchid (OXT) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.44 million and $1.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,205.25 or 0.99958222 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021629 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

