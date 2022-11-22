Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.84 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $7.03 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,432,910 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

