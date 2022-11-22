Osmosis Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006403 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $291.03 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00467991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.01 or 0.28713148 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.