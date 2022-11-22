Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Julie Silcock Sells 6,339 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 6,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $18,383.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 199,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.24. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSG. TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

