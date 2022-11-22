Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $192,781.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,836.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00394571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00114714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00806271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00664276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00235394 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,796,053 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.