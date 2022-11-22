Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

