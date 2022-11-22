Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Range Resources comprises approximately 9.0% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. 51,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

