Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,966 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $23.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,207,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

