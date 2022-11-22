PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.97. PAR Technology shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 593 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 617,071.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.