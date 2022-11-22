Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Patrick Industries worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,969. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.