Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 350,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 6,275,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.