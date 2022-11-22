Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 350,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 6,275,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

