Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.67

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 2277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.17) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.53) to GBX 998 ($11.80) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.

Pearson Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

About Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pearson by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pearson by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

