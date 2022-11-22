Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.67

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 2277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.17) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.53) to GBX 998 ($11.80) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.
Pearson Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
