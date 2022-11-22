Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $950.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

