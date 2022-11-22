Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 88,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,221. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
Featured Stories
