Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 88,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,221. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Performant Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 326,045 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 113.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Stories

