Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 341,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,246,324. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

