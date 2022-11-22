Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for 41.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Pinduoduo worth $124,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 166,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,553,380. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

