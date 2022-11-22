Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $65.53 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $65.53 million and $109,861.34 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00088027 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00057777 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,666,800 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

