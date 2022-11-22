Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 258,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 55,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Playfair Mining Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

