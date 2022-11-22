Poollotto.finance (PLT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,195.27

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00022567 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $42.37 million and $7,195.27 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

