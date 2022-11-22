PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.94

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.94 and last traded at C$21.78, with a volume of 290307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

