Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,000 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.90% of Masonite International worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $2,397,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 164,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 174,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter.

DOOR opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

