Primecap Management Co. CA Has $19.20 Million Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,052,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,180 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 148.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 9.8 %

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.