Primecap Management Co. CA Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $22,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

