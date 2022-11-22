Primecap Management Co. CA Has $27.42 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

