Primecap Management Co. CA Has $36.87 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $253.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

