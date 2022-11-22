Primecap Management Co. CA Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,520 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.71% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 213,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.