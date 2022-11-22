Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,630 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.