Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 13,400 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

