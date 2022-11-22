Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 370,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 90.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.