Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

