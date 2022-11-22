ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

