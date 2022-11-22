Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $64,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

PRU stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

