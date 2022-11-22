Prudential PLC Buys 659,500 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2,997.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 38,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,716. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.