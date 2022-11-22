Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,547 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 97,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 45,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 402,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549,600. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

